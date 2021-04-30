Allahabad, Apr 30 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of two youths in a case of alleged abduction and unlawful religious conversion of a woman for marriage.

An FIR was lodged November 17 by Praveen Kumar in Jalesar area of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district against Mohammed Javed, five relatives and two others for allegedly abducting his daughter to marry her.

She was taken to Delhi and was illegally converted to Islam, according to the complaint.

Razmani and Ameren were initially not named in the FIR, but their names were disclosed by the woman's father and grandfather in their statement to the investigating officer.

The youths have alleged that they were falsely implicated in the case.

The woman's family members alleged that Razmani and Ameren had threatened them of consequences if they did not withdraw the complaint.

Justice J J Munir rejected the bail application on the basis of the woman's statement under Section 164 of the CrPC, in which she said that she was abducted in a car and was taken to the Karkardooma Courts in Delhi, where, in the presence of some lawyers, she was made to sign some papers that were in Urdu.

