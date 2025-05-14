New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning overcrowding in Tihar Jail, noting that the petitioner had submitted a representation to the Union Government, which is not the appropriate authority overseeing jails in Delhi, including Tihar Jail.

The bench, comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, advised the petitioner to approach the Delhi Government or any other relevant authority responsible for the administration of Tihar Jail.

Also Read | Ajmer Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Cooler Factory in Rajasthan's Ramganj Area, Dousing Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Additionally, the court clarified the concept of a central jail, emphasising that it does not signify administration by the central government.

The bench further stressed that grievances related to prison conditions should be addressed to the Director General (DG) of Prisons and the Principal Secretary (Home), Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Despite 2.86 Fitment Factor, Central Govt Employees May See Modest Salary Hike - Here's the Reason.

Moreover, it reiterated that the issue of overcrowding is currently under examination by the Supreme Court, which is reviewing prison congestion across the country.

The plea underscored the ongoing crisis of overcrowding in jails, highlighting that despite the gravity of the situation, no effective solution has been implemented. It pointed out that individuals accused of minor offences are routinely sent to jail through an automatic process, often languishing for months or even years. This situation persists even in cases where charge sheets have been filed, and trial proceedings have been prolonged for several years.

Furthermore, the petitioner, a practising lawyer who frequently visits jails to meet clients, observed that thorough security checks are conducted, ensuring that no objectionable or prohibited items are brought in. Given these stringent measures, the plea raised concerns about how mobile phones and other restricted items continue to be discovered inside jails at regular intervals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)