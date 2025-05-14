Ajmer, May 14: A massive fire broke out at a cooler factory in Ajmer's Ramganj area on Wednesday. Upon receiving the distress call, the Ramganj police station and fire department officials rushed to the scene. "We received information about the fire and immediately sprang into action. We're investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the damage," said Ravish Kumar Samaria, SHO, Ramganj Police Station. Ajmer Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Paper Factory in Palra Industrial Area in Rajasthan, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks out at Cooler Factory in Ajmer

Rajasthan: A fire broke out in a warehouse near Sant Kanwar Ram School in Ajmer's Ramganj area. The cause of the fire is unknown. Firefighters, with over four trucks, controlled the blaze. The warehouse stored coolers and fans, causing an estimated loss of lakhs pic.twitter.com/CJKlq8Hbgq — IANS (@ians_india) May 14, 2025

Over five fire tenders were deployed to combat the blaze. The local administration, including Additional District Collector Gajendra Singh Rathore, reached the site to oversee the situation. Nearby shops were evacuated, and buildings were cleared to prevent the fire from spreading. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)