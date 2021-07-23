New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Friday sought DDA's reply on a petition seeking publication of the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 in Punjabi and Urdu languages.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice in the petition filed by National Hawker Federation and six individuals and granted time to Delhi Development Authority to file response.

The petition, which is filed through advocate Anupradha Singh and Imsori Amri, also seeks a direction to DDA publish all the documents, including the preparatory studies and maps, relied upon by it while preparing the draft Master Plan 2041.

The petition states that while the master plan was critical for envisioning the city's upcoming 20 years, DDA published the published its draft for the general only in Hindi and English and excluded the two other official languages, Punjabi and Urdu.

It is thus argued that such publication was discriminatory as it excluded the part of the population which cannot read Hindi or English.

The petition also asserts that stakeholders would want to share suggestion but most of them are unaware of the draft master plan and are in no position to contribute.

The petition submits that sharing information with respect to the plan was essential to not only ensure transparency but to also protect the right of citizens to participate.

Sharing of information is the basis of planning and people's right to participate in making their city, it states.

The petition also prays for a direction to DDA to reach out and engage with the marginalized communities, particularly the slum dwellers and street vendors, while finalising the Master Plan 2041 by setting up desks for inspection, study of draft reports and land use maps at all zonal offices of DDA.

The plea also challenges DDA's public notification giving 45 days to Delhi residents to file suggestions and objections to the Delhi Master Plan 2041 on the ground that the time period is not sufficient on account of COVID19. On Thursday, this 45-day deadline was extended by DDA till August 23.

The matter would be heard next on August 31.

