Shillong, Jul 15 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the expansion of the Shillong airport here, and directed the Airport Authority of India, the state government and the Director General of Civil Aviation to file a short action taken report by August 12.

The court noted that essential preliminary work for the airport expansion has been initiated, but emphasised that substantial work needs to be completed.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice IP Mukherjee passed the directions while hearing a public interest litigation concerning the development of the airport.

The matter was last heard on May 15.

During the hearing, the additional advocate general submitted a note from the state government, which the court directed to be annexed to an affidavit and filed by July 18.

According to the note, the project requires 22 acres of land. A draft master plan proposes extending runway 4 (RWY 4) by 571 metres, taking its total length to 2,400 metres.

Of the total land required, 10.30 acres are to be acquired from the Defence Ministry, and 11.75 acres from private landowners.

The state cabinet approved the purchase of private land for Rs 72.17 crore on June 4, with the acquisition expected by the end of July, the note said.

The Ministry of Defence had in April sanctioned the use of 10.30 acres of land at Umroi Military Station, subject to the transfer of land of equal value by the state.

The deputy solicitor general, appearing for the Airports Authority of India (AAI), told the court that tenders for construction and infrastructure work would be issued immediately after land transfer and environmental clearance.

He also stated that certain obstacles to aircraft operation, such as mounds and trees along the flight path, would need to be removed.

The court said expeditious steps are now required from all authorities, including the state government, the Ministry of Defence, AAI, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, to operationalise the project.

