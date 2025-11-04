Patna (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM-S) chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his poll promises.

"On one side, he says, I provided employment and built roads during my 17-month tenure as Deputy CM... Who stopped him from doing all this work at that time? He did nothing at that time, and now he makes fake promises. How will the public trust this?... The double-engine government will form under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and PM Modi," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced a series of promises for farmers, women, and government employees if the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) comes to power in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav stated that farmers will receive an additional Rs 300 per quintal for paddy and Rs 400 per quintal for wheat over the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP), and will also be provided with free electricity for irrigation purposes if the Mahagathbandhan forms the government in Bihar.

"We will give Rs 300 for paddy and Rs 400 for wheat in addition to the MSP to farmers. We will provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation," Tejashwi Yadav said.

As part of the alliance's welfare schemes, the RJD leader reiterated the promise under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana. Women enrolled under the scheme will receive Rs 30,000 in their accounts on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, marking a symbolic start to the new year.

Yadav also highlighted the MGB's commitment towards government employees, stating that transfers for police personnel, teachers, and healthcare workers will be restricted to a 70-kilometre radius from their home cadre.

"It is mentioned in our manifesto that Government employees, be it Police or healthworkers or teachers, they will have transfer posting only within a 70 km radius of their home cadre," he said.

The 2025 Bihar Elections is witnessing a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

