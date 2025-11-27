Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Founder and President Thol. Thirumavalavan, reacting to the meeting between expelled AIADMK leader K.A. Sengottaiyan and TVK Chief and actor Vijay, said he does not believe Sengottaiyan will have a significant impact in this election (2026 Tamil Nadu election). He added that Sengottaiyan should instead focus on fighting within the AIADMK and work to save his party.

The VCK chief further asserted that Sengottaiyan has found a safe space to do his politics.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 27, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"I don't believe he (Sengottaiyan) will make a significant impact in this election. He found a safe place to do his politics. If he is really an ideological personality, he has to fight within the party( AIADMK). He has to try to save his party. That is gratitude towards Jayalalitha Madam," Thirumavalavan told ANI.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister KA Sengottaiyan arrived at the Tamila Vettri Kazagham (TVK) office on Thursday ahead of officially joining the party.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 27: Wipro, Asian Paints, and Oberoi Realty Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Visuals outside the party saw a bus full of supporters in front of the TVK office while the party's General Secretary N Anand, welcomed the supporters who had come from Gobichettipalayam, the assembly constituency represented by Sengottaiyan.

Meanwhile, supporters of former Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan gathered outside the TVK office. Earlier, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) expelled senior party leader KA Sengottaiyan following allegations that he had acted in ways contrary to the party's principles, policies, and code of conduct.

Sengottaiyan was accused of maintaining contact with individuals who had previously been expelled from the party, thereby violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the organisation. AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had urged all party members to sever all ties with Sengottaiyan and refrain from any contact with him.

Following his expulsion, Sengottaiyan announced that he would approach the court to challenge the manner of his dismissal from the party. He also alleged that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is acting as a dictator in the party.

"I was MLA even before he came to party. He should have been given a notice atleast to ask for an explanation is what our party law says. He (Palaniswami) is acting as a dictator and acting against party law is worrisome. In 1975 end our founder MGR brought law that cadres should elect General Secretary and it's should not be changed. I say this because I want to show what cadres think. Everyone knows how he became CM through Chinnamma (Sasikala). Our party was caved and our government was saved by BJP, what help did we gave to them is, in 2024 came out of BJP alliance," Sengottaiyan had said earlier on November 1.

However, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palanaswamy has maintained that his decision was made in accordance with the law. He questioned how the AIADMK could remain silent when someone weakens the party.

Tthe AIADMK leader had said, "When he (Sengottaiyan) attends events in his constituency, there are no pictures of our leaders, Amma, or Thalaivar. He was with those who were expelled from the party, like O. Panneerselvam Workers should know that this is not my action, but is in accordance with the law. When someone tries to weaken the party, this party will not remain a mute spectator."

KA Sengottaiyan hailing from Kullampalayam village near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, has been a nine-time AIADMK MLA, first elected in 1977. When the AIADMK split into the Janaki and Jayalalithaa faction, he supported the latter group, contesting with the 'Rooster' symbol and winning his home constituency. He was well known for planning the campaign tour schedules of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He met TVK chief Vijay following his resignation as MLA earlier on Wednesday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)