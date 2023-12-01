Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S. P. Singh Baghel and several officials inaugurated the World AIDS Day event at Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Guwahati on Friday.

The event was attended by more than 1500 people from across states including people living with HIV (PLHIV) communities, NGOs, CSOs, development partners and youth.

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Election Result 2023 Date: Counting of Votes Deferred by a Day to December 4, Announces EC.

Aligning with the theme of World AIDS Day 2023 'Let Communities Lead', SP Baghel emphasized the programme's seamless and continuous effort in the generation of evidence to assess its impact and other initiatives in a rigorous technical and scientific manner.

The Government of India has engaged communities in advocacy and providing services, awareness and counselling to promote safe behaviours, community-based testing, income-generation opportunities and linking their peers with social protection schemes.

Also Read | Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Gets Serious About Pollution in City, Invites Expressions of Interest From Global Companies for Artificial Rains.

"The HIV Estimates 2022 and the Sankalak report released today is a stepping stone towards disease burden estimation in India; this is intrinsic to aid accurate, consistent and meaningful health policies and programmes," SP Baghel said.

The MoS also shared his contentment towards the adoption of new-age Communication strategies by the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) and State AIDS Prevention and Control Societies (SACS) to create awareness and decrease stigma and discrimination among the general population.

The event also saw the release and launch of the documents such as--SANKALAK: 5th Edition - The flagship report providing data-driven comprehensive progress across all components of NACP, India HIV Estimates 2022: Technical Report, NACO Calendar 2024, National Communication Strategy and others.

Cultural and musical performances by representatives from three states--Chhattisgarh, Nagaland and Assam were presented on themes of HIV and STI to generate greater involvement of the general audience.

Several stalls displaying the programmatic achievements and latest interventions were also placed at the event venue. Two speakers from the Community also shared their experiences about how the services under NACP continue to benefit them.

Also present at the event were Avinash Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, Nidhi Kesarwani, Director, NACO, David Bridger, UNAIDS, Country Director, and all Deputy Director Generals from NACO. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)