Mumbai, December 1: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday invited expressions of interest (EoI) from global companies for its planned "cloud seeding" programme intended for artificial rains to battle the severe air pollution in Mumbai. The civic body has sought EoIs from companies, firms, and organisations having a legal status for initiating the "cloud seeding" programme using suitable technologies and with experience of similar nature in the past three years, till December 14.

The move came 10 days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde woke up early in the morning and went on a pre-dawn review of the air pollution status and measures being taken by the BMC to control it. Air Pollution in Mumbai: 584 KM of Roads Being Washed to Control Dust; AQI at 117.

At that time, he had assured that if required, the state government will go in for a "cloud seeding" programme and sign an agreement with a Dubai-based company to control air and dust pollution in Mumbai. However, in the past few days, following unseasonal rains in parts of Mumbai and other regions of Maharashtra, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has considerably improved.

Besides, after a rap from the Bombay High Court, the BMC has initiated a series of measures to control the air pollution created by thousands of private and government construction sites, vehicles and other sources of pollutants. Mumbai: Not Only Air Pollution, City Also Recorded High Noise Pollution Levels This Diwali.

Civic officials indicate that the process of appointing a "cloud seeding" company is likely to be completed in the next 3-4 months, depending on various parameters as a measure to control the air pollution in Mumbai.

