Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): A health team in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Tuesday carried out a COVID-19 vaccination drive in the district despite the snowfall.

The team visited local schools in the Naggar block of Kullu district.

Several districts in Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, a yellow alert of 48 hours for rainfall had also been issued in various districts of the state by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) due to a western disturbance.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years began from Monday across the country.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years began from January 3, 2022, while the administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

In the context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 years, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had informed the States, Union Territories that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to all States and UTs. (ANI)

