Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Haryana minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Health Department teams will regularly monitor the condition of coronavirus patients under home isolation.

The teams will check their health and ensure the supply of required medicines, Vij, who is the Home and Health Minister, said this addressing a meeting of officials from the Health, AYUSH and Medical Education and Research Department, an official statement said.

He directed the officials that the work regarding the formation of teams should be done immediately so that additional medical facilities could be provided to patients.

Director, National Health Mission, Prabhjot Singh, has been appointed as the state nodal officer, who will form teams at the district and block levels.

All necessary facilities will be made available to these teams.

The health minister said the teams will go from house-to-house and conduct necessary physical tests, including checking their blood pressure, body temperature and oxygen level besides giving them proper medication.

The record of all these will also remain with the department.

In this regard, directions have been given to submit a feedback within a period of one week.

As on Thursday, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana was 1,069 and the total infections in the state are 1,03,773.

