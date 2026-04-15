Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15 (ANI): Telangana is witnessing intense heatwave conditions, with maximum temperatures crossing 40°C in several parts of the state over the past two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Dharmaraju said.

Speaking to ANI, Dharmaraju said that dry weather conditions are prevailing across the state, with temperatures expected to rise further in the coming days.

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"For the past two days, Telangana State has been experiencing maximum temperatures above 40°C. Dry weather conditions are currently prevailing over the state," he said.

He added that several districts recorded high temperatures, with Adilabad reaching around 41°C and Nizamabad recording 41.4°C. Cities like Medak, Hanumakonda, Khammam, and Mahabubnagar also recorded temperatures around or above 40°C.

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"The city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1°C yesterday," he said, adding that temperatures may increase by 2°C to 3°C over the next five days.

The IMD morning bulletin forecast changing weather conditions across several parts of the country.

It issued a hot and humid weather warning for several parts of the country, saying that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Telangana, Rayalaseema, Madhya Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Rajasthan, and Jharkhand between April 15 and 20, with varying peak periods across these regions.

It added that hot and humid conditions are also very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during April 15-20, along with coastal Maharashtra, coastal Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Karnataka during different periods between April 15 and 18, advising people to remain cautious amid rising temperatures and uncomfortable weather conditions.

Meanwhile, in Northeast India, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between April 15 and 18. Heavy rainfall is also likely in some areas during this period.

In Northwest India, rainfall and snowfall are expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, with thunderstorms and strong winds. Hailstorms are also likely in parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

East India anticipates scattered rainfall with thunderstorms over West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha at various phases from April 15 to 20.

In South India, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over Interior and Coastal Karnataka between April 15 and 18.

The IMD has advised people to stay alert as weather conditions may vary across regions. (ANI)

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