Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Severe heat has gripped most parts of Rajasthan where Pilani in the Jhunjhunu district on Monday touched a high of 46.4 degrees Celsius, the Jaipur Meteorological Center said as they predicted that the heatwave will amplify in coming days.

Jaipur, the state capital, sizzled at 44.6 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature in most parts of Rajasthan stayed above the 40-degree mark.

Churu recorded a high of 46.0 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 45.1 degrees, Sriganganagar 45.0 degrees, Barmer 44.7 degrees, Jhunjhunu 43.3 degrees and Fatehpur 43.2 degrees, it said.

According to the Meteorological Centre, the heatwave is likely to prevail in Bikaner, Jodhpur and some parts of Shekhawati region for the next four to five days.

Night temperature is also likely to rise at some places in Bikaner and Jaipur divisions.

Strong gusty winds are likely in the border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in the next three to four days.

The department said that thunderstorms may occur at some places in Bikaner division on May 20-21 while light rain accompanied by thunderstorms are likely at some places in Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions on May 19-25.

