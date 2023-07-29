Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): Heavy showers lashed Jaipur overnight on Friday, affecting normal life and throwing traffic out of gear.

Incessant rainfall, which began on Friday late night, left several areas in the Pink City submerged.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut Update: Water Levels in Seven Lakes Supplying Drinking Water to City Rise to 68.06% After Heavy Rainfall; No Respite for Mumbaikars As 10% Water Cut To Continue.

The markets of the walled city, including the renowned Parakode Bazaar, were flooded as rains continued to pound the state capital.

Both shopkeepers and shoppers were inconvenienced as rainwater gushed in and flooded their establlishments.

Also Read | Muharram 2023: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Day of Ashura.

The situation was no different on Sikar Road where waterlogged streets made commuting unsafe.

Further, several locations on the road were under knee-deep water, making it extremely challenging for pedestrians and motorists to commute.

As the city grappled with rain woes, residents in many areas were forced to wade through knee-deep water to carry out their daily chores. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)