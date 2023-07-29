New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Imam Hussain on Saturday, saying his courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy. International Pappu vs Who Is the Biggest Liar: Congress Mocks PM Narendra Modi, BJP Rahul Gandhi in Online Clash on Twitter.

Muslims across the world, especially Shias, commemorate the death of Hussain on this day in the battle of Karbala. Better known as "ashura", it is the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2023

