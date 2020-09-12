Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed parts of Pune city on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a downpour in the city. Streets were empty and citizens took shelter on the roads to protect themselves from the rain.

Also Read | JEE Main Results 2020 Declared: Twitter Abuzz as Students Unable to Check Scores Share Funny Memes and Jokes.

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies with moderate rainfall in the Pune-Shivajinagar area for the next six days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)