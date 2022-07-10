Ambala / Chandigarh (Haryana/Punjab) [India], July 10 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed the cities of Ambala and Chandigarh on Sunday.

Several areas of Ambala recorded waterlogging. The Municipal Corporation began extraction of water via motor pumps from Nadi Mohalla of Ambala.

In the visuals, the roads could be seen jammed due to the inundation.

Chandigarh also witnessed a heavy downpour for the second day in the city.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted isolated heavy rainfalls (64.5 to 114.5 mm) over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh for July 10, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

"Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh on 10th; north Uttar Pradesh on 10th; West Rajasthan during 09th-11th and over East Rajasthan during 11th-13th July, 2022," the IMD tweet read.

Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and several other cities of Punjab are likely to witness heavy showers on July 10. Many cities in Haryana are also likely to witness a torrential downpour.

For the next five days, IMD has predicted scattered/fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorms and lightning in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

"Scattered/fairly rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan and isolated/scattered over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days," the IMD statement read.

Farmers are being advised to undertake measures to drain the excess water and not allow it to stagnate in the fields in order to avoid damage to paddy cultivation due to over-hydration and strong winds. (ANI)

