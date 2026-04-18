Lucknow, April 18: Following the Allahabad High Court's order directing registration of an FIR against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the alleged dual citizenship case, petitioner Vignesh Shishir on Friday described the ruling as a "landmark judgment" and said the court has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Shishir said, "The Allahabad High Court at Lucknow Bench has given a very landmark judgment and order directing the registration of FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Raebareli constituency as well as Leader of the Opposition, Lok Sabha, with regard to his British nationality case." Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Magician of Balakot, Demonetisation, Sindoor’ Jibe at PM Narendra Modi Sparks Uproar in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

He further stated, "The High Court has prima facie found that Rahul Gandhi is possessing British nationality and it is illegal as per the Constitution of India, as per the Citizenship Act and the Foreigners Act for any foreign citizen to possess Indian nationality." Shishir added that the court has taken note of Rahul Gandhi's electoral history as well. "As well as at the same time, he has contested elections several times as MP from Raebareli, from Wayanad as well as from Amethi, which is a criminal offence, and the High Court has directed registration of FIR under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Passport Act," he said. ‘Not Just Individual’s Insult but That of Citizens’: Rajnath Singh on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Magician’ Jibe at PM Narendra Modi.

He further said that the matter may require a wider investigation due to its international aspects. "The standing counsel for Uttar Pradesh government Dr. V.K. Singh, mentioned that since the matter involves various countries and different international jurisdictions, the investigation should be conducted by a central investigating agency," Shishir said. He also added, "The High Court has permitted and allowed the investigation to be conducted by any central investigating agency." The High Court's order has now directed the matter for investigation, including consideration of a central agency probe, as per submissions made during the hearing.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)