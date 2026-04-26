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Politics INDIA 'Not Democracy but TMC’s Reign of Terror': Rahul Gandhi on West Bengal Congress Worker’s Killing Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a senior Congress leader, on Sunday condemned the murder of party worker Debdeep Chatterjee in West Bengal's Asansol and accused the Trinamool Congress of spreading a "reign of terror" throughout the state.

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New Delhi, April 26: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a senior Congress leader, on Sunday condemned the murder of party worker Debdeep Chatterjee in West Bengal's Asansol and accused the Trinamool Congress of spreading a "reign of terror" throughout the state. Chatterjee was allegedly beaten to death in Asansol on April 24 (Friday) amid reports of violence following the first phase of the voting for Assembly elections. The Congress party has accused the "TMC-affiliated thugs" of the killing of their worker.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The murder of Congress worker Debdeep Chatterjee by TMC-affiliated thugs after the elections is utterly reprehensible. My deepest condolences to the grieving family. In West Bengal today, it is not democracy but TMC's reign of terror that prevails. Intimidating, attacking, and eliminating opposing voices after votes are cast -- this has become the defining character of TMC." "Congress politics has never been based on violence, nor will it ever be. We, too, have lost our workers, yet we have always chosen the path of non-violence and the Constitution. This is our legacy, this is our resolve," he stated. ‘Nothing Left in the Left, Detached from People’: Rahul Gandhi Targets CM Pinarayi Vijayan, PM Narendra Modi in Kerala Campaign.

Gandhi further stated that Congress' "demand is clear" -- "immediate arrest of all the guilty, the harshest punishment, and full security and compensation ensured for Debdeep's family". "We will not bow before this politics that stains India's non-violent tradition. Justice will be done," he added. According to the Congress party, Debdeep Chatterjee was known to be working closely with Asansol North Congress candidate, Prasenjit Puitandi. The party alleged that Debdeep was attacked and beaten by "miscreants linked to the ruling All India Trinamool Congress" and "succumbed to his injuries". 'This Is a Blot on Our Democracy': Rahul Gandhi Writes Letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Alleging Denial of Right to Speak.

"This tragic incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in the state and raises serious questions about the safety of opposition workers in West Bengal. The fact that such violence has occurred immediately after polling highlights a deeply disturbing pattern of political intimidation and vendetta," the Bengal unit of Congress said in a post on X. The party said that it is "deeply concerning" that an FIR was "not registered", further indicating "administrative apathy" in the face of such a grave incident. "The Indian National Congress reiterates that democracy cannot survive in an atmosphere of fear and violence. We will continue to raise our voice against such atrocities and fight to ensure justice for every victim," it added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).