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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sparked laughter and conversation during an interactive session with students at Gargi College under Delhi University, when he asked a student about the riskiest decision she had ever made.

In a candid moment captured on video, a student replied, “Joining Congress,” drawing laughter from the audience and Gandhi himself. The exchange quickly gained traction online, becoming one of the most talked-about moments from the session. 'Not Democracy but TMC’s Reign of Terror': Rahul Gandhi on West Bengal Congress Worker’s Killing.

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The interaction took place during Gandhi’s visit to the Delhi University campus, where he chose an open, informal dialogue format. Sitting among students, he encouraged them to speak freely about issues such as education, safety, employment, and gender equality. Rahul Gandhi Flags Gaps in Women’s Safety, Says Distressed Women Struggling to Access One Stop Centres.

During the discussion, Gandhi emphasised the role of young people in shaping India’s future, stating that Gen Z, particularly women, will lead the country forward. “Gen Z is our future, and Gen Z women will step forward to lead,” he said, stressing the need for equal opportunities and a safe environment.

He also took an indirect swipe at the Centre, remarking that the “magician has run out of tricks,” suggesting that today’s youth can see through political narratives and understand ground realities.

Students actively participated in the discussion, asserting that women today seek not just equality but meaningful participation and leadership across sectors. Many highlighted that without empowering half the population, true national progress remains incomplete.

Later, Gandhi shared his thoughts on social media, calling the interaction insightful and reiterating his belief that India’s future is in the hands of aware and confident young women.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Youtube account of Rahul Gandhi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).