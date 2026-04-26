A Congress worker was allegedly lynched in West Bengal’s Asansol, triggering protests and political reactions, with police confirming the arrest of three accused in connection with the incident. The killing, reportedly captured on camera, has drawn attention amid heightened political tensions in the state. The victim, identified as Debdeep Chatterjee, was allegedly attacked by a group of individuals in Asansol. According to initial reports, he sustained severe injuries during the assault and later succumbed.

Police said the incident took place shortly after recent polling activity in the region, and preliminary findings suggest it may be linked to political rivalry. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to establish the sequence of events and identify all those involved. 'Not Democracy but TMC’s Reign of Terror': Rahul Gandhi on West Bengal Congress Worker’s Killing.

Congress Leader Debdeep Chatterjee Lynched in Asansol (Viewer Discretion Advised)

The first victim of political violence of TMC in 2026, Congress worker from Asansol North - Debdeep Chatterjee. Killed by TMC activist Subhadip Mondal and Rabiul Alam. CCTV footage attached #Bengal #Kolkata #Asansol pic.twitter.com/IYSVMUCU9B — Roahan Mitra (@rohansmitra) April 25, 2026

Arrests and Investigation

Officials confirmed that three people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. Efforts are ongoing to determine whether more individuals were part of the group involved in the attack. Investigators are reviewing video evidence of the incident and recording statements from witnesses. The police have indicated that further arrests may follow as the probe progresses. Rahul Gandhi To Kick-Start Congress Campaign From Malda Today for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Murder of Congress Leader Debdeep Chatterjee

कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता देबदीप चटर्जी की चुनाव बाद TMC से जुड़े गुंडों द्वारा की गई हत्या बेहद निंदनीय है। शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। पश्चिम बंगाल में आज लोकतंत्र नहीं, TMC का गुंडा राज चल रहा है। वोट के बाद विरोधी आवाज़ों को डराना, मारना, मिटाना - यही TMC का… https://t.co/kQn4T9deL0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2026

Protests Erupt in the Area

Following the incident, protests were reported in parts of Asansol, with supporters and local residents demanding swift action against those responsible. Political workers staged demonstrations, calling for accountability and increased security. The situation remained tense, though authorities said law and order was being monitored closely.

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Killing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident, describing it as a serious breakdown of law and order. He criticised the prevailing political environment and alleged that such violence undermines democratic processes. In a statement, Gandhi blamed ruling party elements for the attack, calling it an example of “thuggery” and urging authorities to ensure justice for the victim.

Background: Political Tensions in West Bengal

The incident comes amid ongoing political competition in West Bengal, where clashes between rival party workers have been reported during and after election periods. Reports indicate that while polling itself remained largely peaceful in recent phases, tensions have persisted in certain areas, occasionally leading to violence involving party supporters.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).