New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Highest 2,829 CCTV cameras were installed in Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's constituency Patparganj during financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22 as the PWD spent around Rs 306 crore on setting up 1.32 lakh cameras across Delhi's 70 assembly segments, government data showed.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which is at the helm of the project, told Delhi Assembly during the budget session last week that maximum 2,829 CCTV cameras were set up in Patparganj constituency at 1,218 locations followed by Bawana with 2,796 such cameras at 1,204 different sites although Gandhi Nagar constituency has none.

The information was provided by PWD minister Manish Sisodia in the House in a reply to Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri's written question during the budget session last week.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's constituency New Delhi and Health Minister Satyendar Jain's assembly segment Shakur Basti were on fourth and fifth spots respectively in terms of installation of maximum CCTV cameras. Rithala assembly constituency has got the third highest 2,668 CCTV cameras at 1,315 sites.

"As many as 2,552 CCTVs were installed at 1,060 sites in New Delhi assembly segment while 2,516 such cameras were set up at 1,218 locations in Shakur Basti constituency," the PWD minister informed the House.

In total the Delhi government has installed 1,31,792 CCTV cameras across all 70 assembly constituencies in financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

No CCTVs were installed by the PWD in Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency, however, 172 sites have been finalised for the installation of such cameras, the PWD said.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), the local MLA, RWAs and market associations of an area are allowed to apply for installation of cameras. The PWD analyses the feasibility of such proposals after which the number of cameras required at a particular location is estimated by a team, including a representative of the MLA, RWA or the market association concerned.

