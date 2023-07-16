Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM10 MH-AJIT-LD SHARAD PAWAR **** Maha: Ajit Pawar and other NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar, urge him to keep party united

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of NCP and some ministers from his camp met party president Sharad Pawar here on Sunday and requested him to keep the Nationalist Congress Party united, party leader Praful Patel said. ****

BOM5 GJ-G20-US-CHINA **** Hard to imagine progress in addressing global challenges unless US and China cooperate: US Treasury Secretary Gandhinagar: US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Sunday said the United States and China have a common obligation to address needs of the global economy, and it is hard to imagine any progress in addressing global challenges unless the two countries cooperate. ****

BOM6 GJ-G20-US-INDIA **** India 'indispensable partner' for friendshoring: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Gandhinagar: United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Sunday said the US sees India as an “indispensable partner” for friendshoring and she hopes to use her visit here to deepen what is already a significant relationship in that respect. ****

BOM4 MP-CONVERSION-NOTICE **** MP: Police issue notices to church office-bearers seeking religious conversion details, withdraw after objection Indore: Police served notices to office-bearers of 40 churches in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city seeking details of religious conversion activities, but withdrew them after opposition by the Christian community and said they were issued "by mistake". ****

BES3 MP-GANGRAPE-BJP **** Gang-rape in MP: BJP Datia unit assures of action if victim names party functionary's son as accused Datia: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Datia district unit head on Sunday said appropriate action will be taken if a 19-year-old victim of gang-rape in her police statement names the son of a local party functionary of being involved in the crime. **** PTI

