Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday demanded a broader CBI investigation into the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, a Chief Engineer with Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL).

The party alleged that the case involves corruption and administrative failure, with possible links to the Chief Minister's Office.

"There's clear evidence of administrative failure, corruption, and attempts to suppress facts -- the CBI investigation must expand to all angles, including the CM's office," said Harsh Mahajan, BJP MP.

While speaking with ANI in Shimla, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan claimed that the government has tried to hide facts and divert the investigation. He pointed out that the orders from the court are shocking and demanded that the CBI probe be expanded to cover all aspects, including fake solar projects.

He said that the party has raised several serious issues before the state Governor, including alleged tampering of evidence, administrative failure, and deliberate attempts to mislead the investigation in the Vimal Negi death case.

Mahajan warned that "a series of corruption scandals" connected to state-run power projects will come to light soon, implicating top officials.

"This entire episode has exposed multiple failures from the administration to the police," said Harsh Mahajan.

"The orders that have come from the court are shocking. We've demanded that the CBI investigation be widened to cover every aspect, including fake solar projects like the Pekhuwala Project and the Songtong Hydro Power Project. A Chief Engineer-level officer died, and instead of taking it seriously, the government tried to hide facts and divert the investigation. This reeks of high-level involvement and the results of a deeper probe will be revealing," he said.

Mahajan pointed out that the officer who submitted the report in the case was the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Omkar Sharma, a highly regarded and honest officer in Himachal Pradesh.

"He was no ordinary officer. The people of Himachal know the character of Omkar Sharma. But even he was harassed. Allegations were levelled against senior officers, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police. Even the previous DGP and the SP have been accused. That's why expanding the scope of the CBI inquiry is essential," Mahajan emphasised.

Mahajan accused the Chief Minister's Office of orchestrating a cover-up and warned that more corruption scandals will surface soon. He also claimed that the administrative and financial systems in Himachal Pradesh have collapsed, and the government has lost the moral authority to stay in power.

"Administrative and financial systems have collapsed. The poor and even the middle class are suffering. The public sentiment is clear people want to get rid of this government. If you look at everything that has happened, this government has lost the moral authority to stay in power even for a single day," he said.

He also claimed that government officials were being shielded including the Shimla SP, who was sent on "medical leave" and suggested this was done to protect them from scrutiny.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma stated that all BJP MLAs and MPs have submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding a full, impartial investigation into Vimal Negi's death. Sharma emphasised that the case involves money laundering and possible misuse of public funds in power projects.

"This is not just a case of murder. It involves money laundering and possible misuse of public funds in power projects. Every aspect must be investigated fairly. The Feku solar project, which was overlooked, must also be probed," Sharma said.

He raised questions about the role of Shimla's Superintendent of Police, who went on leave after series of incidents .

"We have informed the Governor of this. He has assured us the matter will be referred to the Honourable Union Home Minister. This is a very serious issue involving a senior officer, and even the High Court has taken cognizance of it," Sharma stated.

The BJP leader further noted that there have been attempts to hide evidence and added that while the party would cooperate with the legal process, the public must be told the truth.

"In such a situation, the only solution is to hand over the entire investigation to a central agency. We are confident that an impartial inquiry will uncover the facts. The manner in which reports are surfacing, it's clear the instructions were coming directly from the Chief Minister's office," Sharma alleged.

Calling the situation "unprecedented," Sharma said governance in Himachal Pradesh had deteriorated to a dangerous level.

"We haven't seen such a serious political crisis in Himachal Pradesh before. Law and order has broken down. Officials are acting without accountability. Governance has taken a backseat. This is unfortunate for the state. Future governments will find it difficult to bring Himachal back on track," he said.

The BJP leaders have called for the resignation of the Chief Minister, asserting that no fair investigation is possible under the current regime. They warned that more instances of corruption will be exposed in the coming days, reinforcing their demand for a thorough probe that includes the financial dealings and executive decisions of the Chief Minister's office. (ANI)

