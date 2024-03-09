Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): The globally acclaimed International Shivratri Mahotsav began on Saturday with Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu formally announcing the opening of the grand event from the historic Paddal Ground of Mandi.

Earlier, the Chief Minister offered obeisance at the temple of the main deity Shri Raj Madhav Rai and participated in the traditional Shobha Yatra Jaleb that started from the temple. The Chief Minister's wife Kamlesh Thakur was also present with him.

Thousands of devotees dressed in traditional attire carried the palanquins of their local deities to the Paddal ground. The procession took place at Paddal ground. The Chief Minister also participated in the turban ceremony and performed puja at Shri Raj Madhav Rai Temple.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Paddal, the Chief Minister announced a 10 per cent increase in the Nazarana of the deities and a 10 per cent increase in the honorarium of the Bajantris.

He said the people of Himachal have strong beliefs in Gods and local deities. The government was blessed to work for the benefit of Dev Samaj.

The Chief Minister lashed out at the Bhartiya Janta Party and said, "The BJP was driving the six disqualified Congress MLAs, who betrayed the party, from one place to another like a shepherd."

He questioned the BJP's motives behind shifting these MLAs and the independent MLAs of the state to Dehradun in a chartered plane and arranging their stay at a seven-star hotel in Rishikesh.

He stated that these MLAs were already resting under BJP's strict watch in a luxurious hotel in Panchkula before they were shifted, adding to which, he said, "These MLAs have defied the trust of the people of their respective assembly constituencies and the party by not listening to the call of conscience and rather selling their souls for money."

He said that he came from an ordinary background and became the Chief Minister by fighting for the rights of the people and has undergone numerous struggles and challenges in the process.

"The post of Chief Minister belongs to a common man, like a farmer's son, an employee's son and other common people, who climb the ladder of challenges and struggles to reach here with the sole purpose of service of its people. It does not belong to someone who wants the chair for power and enjoyment and uses money to snatch it. The general public will teach a lesson to those who try to snatch it with a conspiracy," remarked the Chief Minister.

He said that the State Government has a safe majority in the house and would complete its full 5-year tenure successfully. "Our government is working with the utmost dedication for the service of its people. Our fight is for democracy and we will safeguard the democratic processes. We won't let the BJP's anti-democratic plans succeed," he stated.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the exhibition organised by various departments, boards and corporations at Paddal Ground. He also released the souvenir published by the fair committee on the occasion of Shivratri Mahotsav. (ANI)

