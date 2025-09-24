Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has created history by becoming the first Chief Minister in the country to address the House of Lords, London. He delivered his keynote address on Tuesday evening at a summit hosted by the Indo-European Business Forum, according to an official statement.

In his address, the Chief Minister invited global investors to explore opportunities in clean energy, responsible tourism, horticulture, IT, and wellness sectors in Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted the state's 100 per cent literacy rate, along with its strong foundation of trust and resilience, which make it an attractive destination for investment.

According to the release, the Chief Minister emphasised that Himachal Pradesh is not just a year-round tourist destination but has also emerged as a hub of opportunities for global business. He reiterated that the State Government is committed to building a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh through "Vyavastha Parivartan se Aatmanirbhar Himachal" (Self-Reliant through Systemic Reforms)". The CM said that this was not merely a slogan, but a vision shared with the people of Himachal Pradesh, one that guides every initiative of his government.

He said that the State Government has introduced forward-looking policies that are driving Himachal Pradesh towards clean and green energy, responsible tourism, horticulture, information technology, data storage, and food processing. He highlighted that the State has already taken a leadership role in hydropower and renewable energy, where European expertise and Indian aspirations can create strong synergies.

The Chief Minister further noted that Himachal apples have earned global recognition as a trusted brand, and the state is now also involved in organic vegetables, floriculture, and other high-value crops poised for international markets. He added that the government's focus on natural farming and dairy-based initiatives has opened new avenues for innovation and collaboration.

Urging European investors to explore opportunities in wellness, organic products, and sustainable lifestyles, Sukhu emphasised that Himachal Pradesh has consistently ranked among the best-performing states of India, particularly in the social sectors, the release said.

Sukhu extended an invitation to European investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to visit Himachal Pradesh, assuring them that they would not only discover business opportunities but also build partnerships founded on trust, stability, and shared values.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister was conferred with the Leadership and Governance Award in recognition of his visionary and transformative governance in Himachal Pradesh.

IEBF Founder Vijay Goel, Lord David Evans, Minister Kanishka Narayan, Minister Seema Malhotra, Virender Sharma, His Excellency Samuel Mahama from Ghana, Dr. Rohitga Sri Lanka's former Foreign Minister and High Commissioner, Dr. Neerja Birla, Niharika Handa, Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Subodh Kumar Gupta, and Sandip Sali were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

