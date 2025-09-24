Pune, September 24: A shocking case has surfaced in Maharashtra where a Pune woman, already in a same-sex marriage with her friend, went on to marry a Nashik man without disclosing the truth. The husband, a resident of Samangaon Road, Sinnar Phata, Nashik, later registered a case against the woman and her parents, alleging fraud and mental harassment.

According to police, the woman had secretly married her female friend in Pune before tying the knot with the complainant. Soon after marriage, her husband noticed unusual behavior. She reportedly avoided intimacy, threatened to commit suicide if he touched her, and spent long hours on her phone. When he checked her mobile, he was shocked to discover obscene chats, nude video calls and intimate videos with her female partner. Uttar Pradesh: Husband Gets Wife Married to Lover After Catching Them Together in Ghazipur, Video Surfaces.

Disturbed, the husband confronted her family but was allegedly abused and threatened by her father. Later, when she went to her mother’s house for exams, she claimed to have lost a gold necklace. The husband again checked her phone and found further proof of her same-sex marriage and sexual relationship with her friend, including messages detailing how she deceived him. Uttar Pradesh: Man Gets Wife Married to Lover After Finding Out About Their Affair in Sant Kabir Nagar.

The woman eventually admitted to police that she had married her friend and was not attracted to men. She alleged her parents forced her into the Nashik marriage despite her objections. She also revealed that she had attempted suicide earlier by consuming poison to escape the forced wedding. Police reports further revealed her addiction to cigarettes and hookah. Police have registered an FIR against the woman and her parents, and investigations are ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

