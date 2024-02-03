Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the five deaths in a blaze that broke out at a perfume factory at Jharmajri in the Nalagarh area of Solan district a day ago.

As many as 31 people have been injured, while nine people continue to be missing.

They said that five people had been killed, including a woman, in the blaze that broke out on Friday evening. The National Disaster Response Force recovered four bodies today in search of missing persons.

Deputy Commissioner Solan Manmohan Sharma confirmed the death toll. The fire has been brought under control.

They added that the deceased woman has been identified as Pinki, who reportedly jumped out of the building to escape the fire that engulfed the factory.

"He directed the district administration to conduct an inquiry into this mishap and to provide all possible assistance to the affected families," an official statement said.

"He also wished speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu took stock of the spot where the fire broke out. (ANI)

