Gonda, February 3: A man robbed Rs 8.54 lakh from a bank in Gonda district but was arrested just hours later after an encounter with police, officials said on Saturday. The man opened fire at policemen at a checkpoint who fired back and shot him in the leg, they said. A man threatened a cashier with a sharp weapon and looted Rs 8.54 lakh from a branch of Prathama UP Gramin

A man threatened a cashier with a sharp weapon and looted Rs 8.54 lakh from a branch of Prathama UP Gramin Bank in Pant Nagar locality under Kotwali police station area, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said. The SP said that he inspected the bank with the DIG and formed five teams to arrest the robber based on the CCTV footage and started an intensive investigation in the entire district.

Bank Robbery Caught on Camera

In UP's Gonda, a man robs a bank in broad daylight. The assailant held the female cashier hostage using a sickle and decamped with Rs 8.54 lakh in cash. All this is in 35 seconds caught on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/gKgVDyiXjE — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 3, 2024

During a police checking on Mokalpur Road on Friday night, a motorcyclist, Rakesh Gupta, was signalled to stop but he opened fire at the police team.

Police said the accused was shot in his right leg in retaliatory firing by the police in self-defence. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment, they said. The motorcycle used in the incident, the sharp weapon (sickle) and Rs 8.54 lakh have been recovered from his possession.