Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday launched the E-Kalyan Portal of the Department for Empowerment of Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities, and Specially Abled (ESOMSA), a release said. This portal has been developed under the Him-Parivar portal.

This E-Kalyan Portal will enable all eligible applicants of the State to apply online for getting benefits under various pension schemes being run by the Directorate of ESOMSA.

Also Read | 'Meri Kya Itni Sasti Siyasat Hai': Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Says He Will Not Take Advantage of Pahalgam Terror Attack to Press Statehood Restoration (Watch Video).

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that providing social security pensions to the needy was one of top priorities of the State Government. He reiterated the government's commitment to functioning in line with the principles of a welfare state.

Sukhu highlighted that eight pension schemes were currently operational in the State to benefit the vulnerable sections of society. He said that Rs 1,410 crore has been spent on these schemes during the last financial year, benefitting 8,24,928 individuals and added that an additional 37,000 beneficiaries will be included under the social security pension schemes during the current financial year, on which additional Rs 67 crore would be incurred.

Also Read | 'Make in India' Booster: HMD Global to Launch Direct-to-Mobile Phones in Country.

It was also informed on the occasion that the E-Kalyan Portal is integrated with databases such as Him Bhoomi, Him Parivar, Aadhaar, and PDS Ration Card.

This initiative will discourage the applicants to visit government offices for certification or submission of applications. Updates regarding application errors, verification, and approvals will be sent digitally, allowing applicants to track their applications from home. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)