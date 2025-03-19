Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep grief over the passing away of Additional Advocate General Dilip Sharma.

He passed away on Tuesday evening following a brief illness at the age of 49 at PGIMER, Chandigarh, as per a release.

The Chief Minister said that the sudden death of Dilip Sharma at such a young age was very unfortunate.

He was a promising advocate and had been rendering his valuable services as ADG for the last two years.

The CM has expressed his deep sympathies with the bereaved family members and relatives and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Dilip Sharma was cremated on Wednesday at Shimla with the guard of honour. The Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Advocate General Anup Rattan, President of Bar Council Piyush Verma and other Members of the Council, senior officers of the state government and senior advocates attended the funeral. (ANI)

