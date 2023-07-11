Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday conducted an aerial survey of districts of Kullu, Mandi, and Lahaul-Spiti to assess the damage caused by relentless rains triggering floods and landslides during the last three days.

The Chief Minister visited various affected areas, including Bhuntar, Sainj, Kasol, Kheerganga and Kullu districts.

He also interacted with the people who suffered losses due to floods and expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and assured that the State Government would provide every possible assistance and immediately announced a relief of rupees one crore for the area.

CM Sukhu told them that six helicopters had been deployed to carry out rescue operations and evacuate the stranded tourists and local residents. The first helicopter sortie took off in the morning to rescue stranded people at Chandertal but has to return back due to adverse weather conditions. However, the authorities were prioritizing the evacuation of the elderly and sick from Chandertal and the teams have left for the site.

As the flash floods had severely disrupted the communication network in the affected areas two satellite phones have been provided to the local police personnel at Sainj for communicating during emergencies, the release stated.

The Chief Minister has assured the residents that all our efforts were being made to restore these services at the earliest.

During a media interaction at Bhuntar airport, CM Sukhu said that efforts were underway to restore the power supply in the district as soon as possible. Once the power is restored, the drinking water schemes will also be made functional.

He said that Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthi have personally visited the affected areas to assess the situation in Mandi district and the government was actively working to assist the affected. Seven persons were rescued and brought to Bhuntar. Airlifting of stranded tourists and locals has commenced, and efforts were being made to ensure the supply of essential commodities to those still stranded, he said.

"I have held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent leaders and all of them have assured him of providing the necessary assistance for which I express my sincere gratitude to all especially the Prime Minister", said CM Sukhu.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the disaster, he emphasized that the restoration work would take some time as soon as the weather normalize. Steps were being taken to restore the roads blocked by landslides and alternative routes were being explored to resume the traffic at the earliest.

He informed that the road from Kullu to Manali has been through.

He also interacted with the people at Bhuntar severely hit by the disaster and assured them of all-out support in this need of the hour.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur, Congress leader Khimi Ram and other administrative officers accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit. (ANI)

