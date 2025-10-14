Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the state's health department to develop an app for online medical test payments in the state's hospitals on Tuesday.

According to a government spokesperson, the Chief Minister has directed the Health Department to coordinate with the Digital Technologies and Governance Department to develop an app within one month. This app will aim to provide convenient and cashless services. Following its launch, users will no longer need to wait in long queues at hospitals to pay for tests, allowing them to access quality and seamless healthcare services.

Additionally, the users will be able to book online appointments with doctors at various hospitals through this app.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the current government is implementing several reforms in the health sector. This includes equipping medical colleges and hospitals with state-of-the-art machinery so that citizens will no longer need to travel outside the state for treatment. Moreover, the government has committed to invest over Rs. 3,000 crore to improve modern healthcare services and expand health infrastructure, according to a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government has achieved a milestone in its digital governance initiative, with a record 22.78 lakh services delivered to citizens through the state's e-District Portal in 2024, the highest figure recorded so far, according to an official release issued by the State government.

The release stated that under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, digital transformation has emerged as a key focus area, with departments across the state adopting online platforms for efficient and transparent service delivery. According to the Himachal Pradesh Government, in comparison, around 14.97 lakh services were provided through the portal in 2023. In the current year, 2025, the number of services delivered has already crossed 15 lakh, with projections indicating a further rise in the coming months. (ANI)

