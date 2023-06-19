Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday extended greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 53rd birthday, said a press release on Monday.

The Chief Minister said, "Throughout his political career, Rahul Gandhi has shown dedication and a strong commitment to serving the people of the country. His leadership has inspired many and hoped that Gandhi would continue to inspire others in the times to come."

Also Read | Part-Time Job Scam in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Scientist From Andhra Pradesh of Rs 9 Lakh on Pretext of Offering Him Work; Case Registered.

Born on June 19, 1970, Gandhi was also greeted by many other politicians on social media.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also extended greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and wished him a long journey.

Also Read | ESIC Reveals 17.88 Lakh New Workers Added Under ESI Scheme in April 2023.

"Birthday greetings to dear brother Thiru @RahulGandhi. We have a long journey ahead of us to save the democratic ethos of India. Let us march together," CM Stalin tweeted.

Moreover, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his warm greetings.

"Warm birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi. Your unflinching commitment to Constitutional values and your indomitable courage in the face of adversity is admirable. May you continue speaking truth to power and be the voice of millions of Indians, while spreading the message of compassion and harmony," Kharge tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)