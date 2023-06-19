ESIC Reveals 17.88 Lakh New Workers Added Under ESI Scheme in April 2023

The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 17.88 lakh new employees have been added in the month of April, 2023.Around 30,249 new establishments have been registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation in the month of April, 2023, thus ensuring more coverage.

Data evidently reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 17.88 lakh employees added during the month, 8.37 lakh employees up to the age of 25 years constitute the bulk of new registrations, which is 47% of the total employees.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members has been 3.53 lakh in April, 2023. The data shows that a total of 63 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of April 2023. It shows that ESIC is committed to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

