Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the people of the state on Saturday, urging them to celebrate the festival with joy, unity, and enthusiasm.

"Diwali is a festival of light, harmony, and happiness. I extend my best wishes to all citizens of the state and hope everyone celebrates this festival with joy and devotion," said the Chief Minister while speaking to mediapersons in Shimla.

When asked about the appointment of the new Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president, CM Sukhu said that the decision would be taken soon by the party's high command.

"When the Congress president for Himachal Pradesh is finalised, I will inform you. I do not wish to comment on social media discussions, as many of those are often inaccurate or partially true," he remarked.

"It's better to wait for the official announcement. I believe the high command will take the decision by the end of October or in the first week of November. Whoever the high command decides to appoint will be made the president," he further added.

On Pensioners' Demands and Financial Constraints, addressing questions about the ongoing pensioners' protests, the Chief Minister acknowledged their concerns and explained the financial challenges faced by the state.

He noted that the previous BJP government had received ₹50,000 crore more in revenue deficit grants compared to the current regime, which this year received only ₹3,000 crore.

"The demands of pensioners are legitimate. We have great respect for our senior citizens and will fulfil our commitments. For those above 75 years of age, cards have already been issued, and we are clearing the pending cases for those above 70. Around ₹80-90 crore remains pending, and we have made provisions for it in the state budget," CM Sukhu said.

He also mentioned that a delegation of pensioners, led by Atmaram Sharma, had recently met with him to discuss their concerns.

"We had planned to release the Dearness Allowance (DA) in June, but due to financial constraints, we decided to issue it before Diwali instead. The entire arrears from January 2025 to October 15, 2025, will be cleared before Diwali so that people can celebrate the festival with happiness and relief," he assured.

On HRTC Pensioners and Corporation Reforms, the Chief Minister also addressed issues concerning the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) pensioners. He said that the state government provides ₹57 crore every month to the HRTC as a relief grant, but the corporation has not been submitting proper utilisation details.

"We have clearly directed that the grant provided must be used strictly for pension and salary payments. The corporation should manage its other expenses independently," he stated.

Sukhu added that ₹10 crore has been released ahead of Diwali for pension payments. "We are working to strengthen HRTC so that it can stand on its own feet. Some temporary challenges remain, but they will be resolved soon," he said.

Speaking about disaster relief measures, the Chief Minister said that the statewide relief distribution is in progress, and a special program will soon be organised in Mandi district.

"We are waiting for the release of ₹1,500 crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a relief package. Whether it comes as a special grant or a released package, we are prepared to implement it immediately," he noted.

CM Sukhu announced that the state government will provide ₹7 lakh to families whose houses were destroyed in natural disasters and ₹17,000 to those who lost their belongings.

"Every family affected by the disaster will receive compensation and assistance. The Himachal Pradesh government stands firmly with every victim of the calamity," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

