Ahmedabad, October 18: Members of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) have collectively purchased 186 luxury cars worth INR 149.54 crore across India, bagging a massive INR 21.22 crore discount in the process. The community-driven deal, involving top automobile brands like Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, underscores the growing influence of organised, large-scale buying power among India’s business communities.

A majority of the buyers hailed from Gujarat, particularly Ahmedabad, the Times of India reported. With a network of nearly 65,000 members nationwide, JITO negotiated directly with dealers from 15 premium brands to achieve the unprecedented discounts. “When hundreds of buyers come together, companies benefit from higher volumes and reduced marketing costs, which translate into lower prices for customers,” JITO Vice-Chairman Himanshu Shah told the media outlet. Who is Bhavesh Bhai Bhandari? Meet Businessman From Gujarat Who Donated His Lifetime Earning of Rs 200 Crore to Become Monk.

Encouraged by the success of this initiative, JITO has launched a dedicated division to promote community-based bulk purchasing. The organisation now plans to replicate the model across other high-value sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, jewellery, and industrial machinery, move expected to enhance affordability and stimulate business growth among its members. BMW Car Accident in Gandhidham: Businessman’s Son Crashes Luxury Vehicle Into Divider While Driving Under Influence of Alcohol in Gujarat, Arrested (Watch Videos).

The phenomenon isn’t unique to JITO. Recently, the Bharwad Yuva Sangathan of Gujarat also made waves by collectively purchasing 121 JCB machines, saving around INR 4 crore to support self-employment ventures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

