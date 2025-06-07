Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 75.10 crore in the Gagret Assembly Constituency while launching a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for pushing the state into financial distress through mismanagement and excessive borrowing during its previous regime, as per an official release.

Addressing a public meeting at Daulatpur Chowk in Una district, Sukhu announced initiatives like a 400-metre span bridge on the Swan River, water supply schemes, and healthcare improvements, alongside his government's commitment to economic recovery through tough decisions, as the state aims to become self-reliant amidst ongoing challenges.

Sukhu stated that during its regime, the BJP kept on boasting about the 'double engine Sarkar' but could not significantly contribute to the development of the state and raised loans from the Centre, thus pushing the state into a financial crisis.

He stated that to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, the government was determined to take some harsh decisions to improve the economy with the cooperation of the people of the State.

Sukhu highlighted projects like the Daulatpur-Bhadrakali road, in which Rs 15 crore had been spent; Gagret Hospital's new building; and the upcoming Hoshiarpur-Nadaun four-lane road, while assuring the filling of vacant doctor posts and addressing water scarcity through tube wells. The Himachal Pradesh CM also mentioned the Bulk Drug Park in Haroli, set to begin construction soon.

He further criticised the BJP's education policies for dropping Himachal's ranking to 21st, leading to school mergers for quality education.

As per the release, the other development initiatives include a Rs 42.82 crore bridge on the Amb-Ambota road, four bridges under PMGSY-III costing Rs 2.70 crore, and infrastructure projects like the Government Degree College Daulatpur Chowk building at Rs 2.79 crore and water schemes totalling Rs 16.57 crore across multiple villages.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also noted a Rs 170 crore investment in Gagret's water schemes, criticising the Centre for sanctioning only Rs 137 crore of the expected Rs 2,000 crore, and affirmed the state's advocacy for its due funds.

The Chief Minister said that Una has emerged as the fastest-growing district in the state and is being developed as a "Solar Hub" of the state, with 163 MW projects under construction and promising job creation and industrial growth. (ANI)

