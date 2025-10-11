Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched the "Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0" in Shimla, reiterating his government's commitment to improving public health and promoting awareness among the youth.

The Chief Minister flagged off an awareness rally from his official residence, Oak Over, urging young people to stay away from tobacco and adopt a healthy lifestyle. On the occasion, he also flagged off 26 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, which have been allotted to various Block Medical Officers (BMOs) across the state.

Speaking to mediapersons after the flag-off ceremony, CM Sukhu said, "Health remains one of the top priorities of the state government. We are bringing major reforms in the healthcare sector. Today, advanced ambulances have been handed over to different BMOs, and wherever gaps remain, they will also be addressed soon."

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and MLA Sanjay Awasthi were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, reacting to the arrest of Ramkumar Bindal, brother of Himachal BJP president Rajeev Bindal, the Chief Minister said, "The state government has acted based on the complaint filed by the victim. Appropriate legal action has been taken."

The campaign, now in its third phase, aims to strengthen tobacco awareness initiatives and promote a healthier, addiction-free youth population across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

