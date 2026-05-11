India News | Himachal CM Sukhu Reviews Shimla Sabzi Mandi Complex, Hamirpur City Centre Project

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Urban Development Department in Shimla on Monday, said that the state government is developing world-class commercial and economic hubs under the Sabzi Mandi Central Business District (CBD) Project in Shimla and the proposed City Centre Project at Hamirpur.

According to the release from Himachal Pradesh CMO, he said, "These projects would help to decongest urban cores, strengthen institutional infrastructure and generate sustainable revenue through modern commercial spaces, smart parking facilities and green-blue public zones. The Chief Minister directed the department to expedite the execution of both projects."

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CM Sukhu said that Rs. 330 crore would be spent on the Sabzi Mandi CBD Project, Shimla, which would be developed in two phases. He said that Rs. 210 crore would be incurred under the first phase of the project, out of which Rs. 160 crore has already been provided to the Municipal Corporation of Shimla and the Public Works Department (PWD).

He directed the Municipal Corporation Shimla to ensure the vacation of 53 residences, six sheds, the SJPNL office by 11th May, the office of the Councillor and the Food Security Office by 15th May and five shops by 21st May, so that the PWD could undertake demolition of these structures and clear the site by 11th July. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to complete the tendering process of this project by August, 2026.

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While reviewing the progress of the proposed Rs.140 crore City Centre Project at Hamirpur, the Chief Minister said that the project would be constructed after dismantling the old bus stand at Hamirpur, as the new bus stand would be completed shortly. He said that Rs. 80 crore has already been approved, while the remaining amount would be arranged through the PPP mode. He said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project has been prepared, the release stated.

He said that notices would be issued by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to occupants for vacating the premises. He directed the Public Works Department to complete the tendering process within one month after clearance of the site.

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Principal Secretary Urban Development Devesh Kumar, Managing Director HRTC Dr Nipun Jindal, Director Urban Development Neeraj Kumar and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

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