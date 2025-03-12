Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 10 development projects worth Rs. 43.64 crore at Sujanpur for Sujanpur Assembly constituency of Hamirpur district, according to a statement.

He performed the foundation-laying ceremony of the Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding School at Karot to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 20.18 crore. He inaugurated the lift water supply scheme Salghuoon Ghatta in Gram Panchayat Karot constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.42 crore, additional accommodation and library hall in government senior secondary school Kuthera built at a cost of Rs. 86 lakh, Rs. 1.78 crore residences for doctors in CHC at Sujanpur Tihra, Rs. 1.42 crore government quarters for para-medical staff in CHC at Sujanpur and Rs. 1.25 crore science lab in government senior secondary school Pounch.

Also Read | National Education Policy 2020 a Saffron Policy Aimed at Developing Hindi, Delimitation Exercise for BJP's Benefit, Alleges Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for the Rs. 5.45 crore Sujanpur bus stand at Ward No. 4 Doli, the Rs. 8.37 crore link road Bakkar Khud to village Thalamber in G.P. Bherda, the Rs. 24 lakh lift water supply scheme for multi-villages at Chabutra in tehsil Sujanpur, and the Rs. 2.67 crore link road Puyad to Tikkari via Dharli.

He said that these developmental projects would be a milestone in improving basic amenities for the people of the Sujanpur area.

Also Read | MPSC Exam in Marathi: Devendra Fadnavis Announces Government Planning To Conduct All Maharashtra Public Service Commission Competitive Exams in Marathi,.

MLA Captain Ranjeet Singh Rana thanked the Chief Minister for inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various developmental projects in the area.

Meanwhile, on March 8, he said that Rs 146.34 crore would be spent on the construction of underground utility ducts from Chhota Shimla to Willy Park and other areas in Shimla City. These ducts would provide a 24x7 power supply to the people even during heavy snowfall and adverse weather in the city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)