Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday called on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the national capital, according to a release.

The Himachal CM held detailed discussions on strengthening the state's road infrastructure and demanded adequate financial support for road repair and maintenance.

Also Read | Bihar NEET Student Death Case: Blood Samples Collected From 11 Including Hostel Owner; POCSO Sections Likely to Be Added.

The Union Minister approved Rs. 200 crore in principle under CRIF for Chaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Ochghat road, which would facilitate the apple growers immensely in the state.

The release stated that the Chief Minister apprised him of the progress on the Shimla-Mataur National Highway, which connects eight districts to the state capital and to adjoining states. He requested the introduction of the maximum number of tunnels for Packages between Shimla to Shalaghat and Bhager to Hamirpur, keeping in view the hilly terrain and geological sensitivity of the area.

Also Read | Why Is Vedanta Selling Stake in Hindustan Zinc?.

He also requested expediting the process for the preparation of DPR for four laning of Package four, which covers the end of the Hamirpur bypass at Chilbahal to Bhangbar and the new northern Hamirpur bypass.

Himachal CM also informed that the Chil Bahal to Pucca Broh section has suffered severe damage during monsoons at various locations and has not been strengthened for the last five to six years. He said that the stretch was important as it serves as a key access route to major religious destinations.

CM Sukhu urged to issue necessary directions for handing over Chil Bahal to the Pucca Baroh section of NH 03 to the NH wing of HPPWD for carrying out development and maintenance activities. He also requested the early sanctioning of Rs 38.37 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The Union Minister gave his nod to the amount and assured the State government of full support.

Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Ram Subhag Singh was present in the meeting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)