A delegation of the State Association of Medical and Dental Teachers calls on Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/Himachal CMO)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): A delegation of the State Association of Medical and Dental Teachers met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence on Wednesday, a release said.

The delegation led by the association president Balveer Verma and general secretary Piyush Kapila apprised the Chief Minister of their demands, and he assured them of sympathetic consideration.

The Chief Minister discussed the adoption of modern technology in medical colleges and stated that the state government would "provide all possible assistance to strengthen these institutions".

He mentioned that the department has been instructed to install advanced medical equipment in all the medical colleges to ensure better healthcare services for patients.

He also emphasized the establishment of modern laboratories in all the medical colleges. He said that the present state government was "steadfastly committed to offering better healthcare facilities to the people of the state at their doorsteps".

Additionally, he reviewed measures to enhance patient care facilities at Shimla Cancer Hospital and directed authorities to expedite the installation of a Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan machine at IGMC Shimla.

The Chief Minister said that a Centre of Excellence for Cancer was being set up in Hamirpur, where advanced treatment facilities would be available for cancer patients' care, adding that the center would also be equipped with a PET scan machine and a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine. " The LINAC machine is used for targeted cancer treatment and has minimal side effects."

He further stated that the status quo would be "maintained" regarding the merger of the medical college cadre. (ANI)

