New Delhi, February 26: Amid chants of 'Om Namah Shivay' and 'Har Har Mahadev', tens of thousands of devotees thronged temples across the country on Wednesday to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri to seek his divine blessings. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations as he performed 'Rudrabhishek' at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur amid religious mantras.

Adityanath said lakhs of devotees have reached Prayagraj, Varanasi and other temples across the country and added that "this faith is a symbol of India's unity". In Prayagraj, more than one crore pilgrims took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion as the 45-day Maha Kumbh inched towards its closure. Mahashivratri 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Maha Shivratri Greetings, Calls for ‘Viksit Bharat’, Shares Video on X.

Mahashivratri commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and holds special significance in the context of the Kumbh Mela. Varanasi saw a grand early morning procession led by 'naga sadhus' and 'akharas' to Kashi Vishwanath Temple which was decorated with lights and flowers. The air rang with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' as the sadhus carrying tridents, maces and swords performed 'Jalabhishek'.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said that all arrangements, including barricading and water facilities, were in place to ensure devotees' comfort. The temple saw a huge number of visitors, with darshan continuing through the night.Similar scenes were also witnessed in the state capital Lucknow with people queuing up outside the Shiva temples to offer milk, water and 'bel' leaves to the 'shivling'. Mahashivratri 2025 Wishes: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Other Leaders Extend Maha Shivratri Greetings to Citizens.

The holy city of Ayodhya witnessed a massive influx of devotees on Mahashivratri as thousands gathered to offer prayers at temples across the city. The temple town was adorned for the occasion, with major Shiva temples illuminated and decorated for the festival. Officials estimated that around 1.5 million devotees had reached Ayodhya by Tuesday, with the crowds swelling further on Wednesday.

Prayers were also held at Kartikeya Mahadev temple in Sambhal which was recently reopened after 46 years. President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the occasion of Mahashivratri and wished that the country would continue to move forward on the path of progress.

In the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood visited temples to offer prayers on the occasion. Extending her wishes to Shiva devotees, Gupta said, "I pray that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati continue to bless everyone, and may their divine grace bring prosperity to our nation and the people of Delhi."

In Punjab and Haryana, devotees in large numbers flocked to temples to offer prayers. Long queues were seen outside many Shiva temples. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extended their warm greetings to the people on Mahashivratri. Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also extended their warm greetings to the people on the occasion.

In Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, five Shiva devotees, including three minors, were killed and five others injured when their SUV collided with a truck, police said. Locals set the truck on fire after the driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle. The incident took place around 1 pm near Vishunpur village under Sitapur police station limits when the victims were returning to Revapur village after offering prayers at a Shiva temple in Kilkila, an official said.

In Jharkhand's Hazaribag, several people were injured after two groups clashed over installation of flags and a loudspeaker during Mahashivratri, police said. It all started when one group objected to the installation of religious flags and a loudspeaker in front of a school in Dumraon village. The war of words escalated into violence, with both sides pelting stones at each other. A number of two-wheelers were also set on fire, police said.

The situation is tense but under control, they added. In Rajasthan, long queues of devotees were seen at temples to offer prayers and rituals across the districts, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota and Sikar. Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot extended their greetings to people on the occasion.

In Himachal Pradesh, Mahashivratri was celebrated with religious fervour across the state, with thousands of devotees thronging Shiva temples, while Mandi, known as 'Chhoti Kashi', wore a festive look. Devotees started gathering at the famous Bhutnath Temple in Mandi early in the morning, with crowds swelling as the day progressed.

Devotees observed fasts and performed rituals at various temples, including Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Manali. The festival was also celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in other states, including Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.