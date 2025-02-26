Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Police has registered a case against a contractor here for allegedly raping the wife of a labourer, recording the act, and for continuing to exploit her by threatening to make the video public, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said the 35-year-old woman, is the wife of a labourer working for contractor Vikrant on the Katra-Jalalabad road project.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 27 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The complainant alleged that the incident took place a year ago when the contractor falsely accused the woman's husband of theft and called her to meet him, Awasthi said.

When she went to meet him, the accused took her to a deserted location, raped her, and recorded a video of the act, he said.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Likely To Release UG and PG-Level Exam Dates Soon on indianrailways.gov.in; Know How To Check.

Since then, the accused has allegedly been blackmailing the woman, sexually assaulting her repeatedly, and pressuring her to leave her husband and children to live with him, he added citing the complaint.

A case has been registered under relevant sections on Tuesday night and the woman has been sent for medical examination, the officer said.

The accused is absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest him, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)