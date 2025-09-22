Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Fisheries Department of Himachal Pradesh has been honoured with the prestigious SKOCH Gold Award-2025 for its exemplary and pioneering efforts in the conservation of the critically endangered Golden Mahaseer through a successful captive breeding programme, according to an official release.

The award was presented on September 20, at a ceremony held at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The award was received on behalf of the department by Vivek Chandel, Director-cum-Warden of Fisheries, Himachal Pradesh, and Som Nath, Assistant Director (Fisheries).

As per the release, while congratulating the fisheries department for the award, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the SKOCH Gold Award was a testimony to the State Government's unwavering commitment and innovative approach toward biodiversity conservation.

He added that SKOCH Group is known for recognising impactful governance projects, and this national recognition further validates the effectiveness of the integrated conservation strategy. The award underlines the government's significant initiatives for the protection of the Golden Mahaseer, which is a freshwater fish species that symbolises the aquatic biodiversity of the state. It is also the State fish of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Over the past decades, the population of Golden Mahaseer in Himachal Pradesh has declined alarmingly due to threats such as habitat degradation caused by hydropower projects, overfishing, and pollution from human activities. To address this, the Fisheries Department launched a major scientifically supported captive breeding program. The 'Machhyal Mahaseer' Farm, established in 2016, had long struggled, with annual fingerling production never exceeding 5,000.

According to the release, in 2023, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a special campaign was launched to increase its production in collaboration with the ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, the only cold-water fisheries research institute in the Country.

Director Vivek Chandel, along with the nodal officer, personally visited ICAR-CIFRI Bhimtal to identify shortcomings. Following this, specialised training sessions on Golden Mahaseer breeding techniques, nutritional diets, and disease control were organised.

The implementation of these reforms produced remarkable results. In financial year 2024-25, the department's farm at Machhyal successfully produced 87,000 Golden Mahaseer fingerlings. Additionally, a major stocking campaign was launched, during which 34,500 fingerlings were released into natural habitats for the first time. Of these, 20,000 were stocked in Pong Reservoir and 14,500 in Gobind Sagar Reservoir, the release stated.

The State Government is also planning to raise Golden Mahaseer fingerlings at the newly established fish farm in Sunni, Shimla district. This strategic approach will not only mitigate immediate threats to the species in the wild but also provides a stable and reliable source for long-term revival efforts.

Golden Mahaseer plays a vital role in maintaining species balance in the aquatic ecosystem. It is also a highly sought-after species among anglers. In the year 2024-25, more than 3,700 anglers visited Himachal Pradesh, contributing to eco-tourism. The species is found in the cold-water stretches of the Beas, Sutlej, and their tributaries, as well as in reservoirs like Pong, Gobind Sagar, and Kol Dam.

The fish also has high nutritional value and significantly supports the livelihoods of fishermen in the state's reservoirs. With the successful outcomes of the conservation program, the department expects fingerling production to cross the one lakh mark this year, stated Vivek Chandel.

The State Government's efforts have emerged as a model for other states and nations facing similar conservation challenges. Plans are underway to further expand these initiatives by integrating measures such as habitat restoration and enforcement of fishing regulations. Collaborative efforts with local communities and stakeholders will also play a crucial role in ensuring the long-term survival and flourishing of Golden Mahaseer in Himachal's rivers and reservoirs.

Vivek Chandel said that under the visionary leadership and guidance of Chief Ministe Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and through the hard work of departmental officers and staff, several milestones have been achieved. Total fish production, which was 17,025.97 metric tonnes in 2022-23, increased to 19,019.83 metric tonnes in 2024-25. Similarly, reservoir fish production rose from 549.35 metric tonnes in 2022-23 to 748.76 metric tonnes in 2024-25, the release said. (ANI)

