School Assembly News Headlines Today, 23 September 2025:

National News For School Assembly

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserts that PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) will become part of India “on its own” without aggressive action, citing local demands.

Zubeen Garg, the noted singer, will be cremated near Guwahati with full state honours; a four-day mourning period has been declared in Assam.

The eastern Uttar Pradesh government will carry Lord Buddha's sacred relics to a global exhibition in Kalmykia, Russia, beginning September 24.

International News For School Assembly

Ahmad al-Sharaa becomes the first Syrian president in nearly 60 years to attend the UN General Assembly.

NASA confirms discovery of over 6,000 exoplanets beyond our solar system.

New high fees for US H-1B visas are spurring concern among Indian IT workers, while likely long-term impacts are being discussed.

Sports News For School Assembly

India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup Super Four stage, chasing 172. Abhishek Sharma played a blistering knock.

South Africa star Quinton de Kock has announced a return from retirement to rejoin the national team in upcoming T20I and ODI matches.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will inaugurate the Dasara CM Cup Sports Meet in Mysuru, from September 23 to September 25.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the start of Navratri during his Sunday “Jalsa” meet.

Bobby Deol’s 1997 song “Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela” has gone viral again after being featured in the OTT series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away recently, is set to make a posthumous debut as actor + director in a Bollywood film that was under development.

Business News For School Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches infrastructure projects worth ₹5,100 crores in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian government is providing 25 lakh free PM Ujjwala connections to eligible households, beginning Navratri.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw states that the GST reforms will increase India’s GDP by nearly ₹20 lakh crore and boost consumption.



