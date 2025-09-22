Guwahati, September 22: Schools and colleges across the state will be closed on Tuesday to bid adieu to Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg whose last rites will take place on the outskirts of Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. In Kamrup district, all government offices will also remain closed on Tuesday. Talking to reporters here, Sarma said that the funeral procession of music icon Zubeen Garg will be kept simple and dignified, with only a limited number of vehicles accompanying the ambulance carrying his mortal remains.

“Along with the ambulance, a small bus with his wife, close relatives and friends will travel. No other vehicles will be part of the procession. Just as we brought him from the airport, the journey to the cremation ground will also be conducted smoothly,” he mentioned. Zubeen Garg’s Funeral: Strict Police Action To Follow for Any Disruptive Activities, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister said that on reaching the cremation site, the mortal remains will be escorted by pallbearers from the Assam Police from the highway to the venue. A guard of honour and a gun salute will be accorded before the priest performs the final rites in accordance with the family’s wishes.

“His family members are in touch with the priest, and once they arrive, the rituals will be conducted as they decide. We will abide by their directions,” Sarma added. To ensure order during the final farewell, the government has announced strict security and traffic restrictions. Zubeen Garg Demise: 2nd Postmortem of Popular Singer on Morning of September 23, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Watch Video).

Sarma said no vehicles will be permitted to enter from the Jagiroad side on the day of the funeral, though those heading towards Meghalaya will be allowed passage. Traffic from the Jorabat side will also be restricted for four to five hours to facilitate a smooth and dignified ceremony.

The government has already announced state mourning up to Tuesday for the passing away of the music maestro. The mortal remains of Zubeen Garg, reached his hometown on Sunday morning, triggering an outpouring of grief as thousands lined the streets to catch a last glimpse of their icon.

The body, flown in from Delhi on a commercial flight, arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport around 7 A.M. It had been brought to the national Capital from Singapore shortly after midnight, where Garg tragically passed away on Friday following a swimming accident.

CM Sarma, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita along with senior state officials were also present at the airport to receive the body and pay their respects. It was CM Sarma who received the mortal remains of the late singer in Delhi airport on Saturday night.

