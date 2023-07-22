Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government has warned apple traders to follow the norms and directions given by the state government in order to sell and buy apples according to their weight or else face action.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has given two days’ time to the traders to follow the norms or face action under different provisions of the law.

Also Read | 'Male' Gorilla Gives Birth at US Zoo Leaving Staff Members With Sweet Surprise.

Negi said he would again hold talks with the agents.

Negi, flanked by Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Rampur MLA Nand Lal, clearly stated that it will be ensured that the apples are sold according to the weight in the interest of the growers.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission of India Team Likely to Visit West Bengal on August 19.

“It was earlier decided to sell apples on the basis of weight this year in Himachal, now the traders have come down to arbitrariness in the middle of the season, which the government will not tolerate at any cost. The traders are crying for space and stating this as a reason for violating norms, but the government has made a provision for the traders as well, if they still do not agree, the license of the traders will be cancelled and they will be removed from the Markets,” said Jagat Singh Negi.

“The government will not allow the interests of the farmers to be played with. This year the Himachal Pradesh Marketing Committee (HPMC) will also buy apples from the growers according to the weight and the government is also inviting traders from outside so that the farmers can get benefit,” added Jagat Singh Negi.

Negi also expressed hope that all traders will follow the directions which they had agreed as the notification was done after consulting all the stakeholders including the traders.

On the other hand, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who belongs to the apple-dominated area, also said that the decision of the government is in the interest of the farmers, to sell apples on the basis of per kg and urged the traders to implement the government's decision. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)