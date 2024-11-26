Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday announced the government's decision to remove gutkha and liquor advertisements from state buses. The decision was taken during the recent Board of Directors (BOD) meeting of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Deputy CM Agnihotri said HRTC plans to modernise its fleet by replacing nearly 1,000 old buses. This includes the addition of 327 electric buses, 250 small buses, and 100 mini-tempo buses. He also revealed that tenders for 24 Volvo buses had been rejected due to a single bidder, and fresh advertisements would be issued. Agnihotri reiterated the government's commitment to reducing emissions and expanding the electric bus fleet.

Highlighting social concerns, Agnihotri said, "The decision to remove gutkha and liquor advertisements from buses is part of the government's larger effort to curb drug addiction and promote a healthier society." He added that the changes are aimed at prioritising public welfare, improving services, and strengthening the state's transport infrastructure.

In a significant relief for farmers, the Deputy CM announced an exemption from luggage charges for transporting milk and vegetables. "This move is designed to support the rural economy and uplift the agricultural sector," he said.

"HRTC is dedicated to public welfare," Agnihotri stated. "We have introduced this exemption to help farmers bring their produce to markets, thereby strengthening the state's economy," he added.

Agnihotri also addressed the ongoing legal challenges faced by HRTC, revealing that the corporation is involved in over 3,000 court cases.

"HRTC has recorded a 14% revenue increase from April to October, reaching Rs66 crore. We are focusing on modernising and expanding our fleet, introducing new electric and diesel buses, and ensuring better services for the people of Himachal," he said.

The Deputy CM highlighted the introduction of advanced technologies, including credit, debit, UPI, and National Mobility Card systems in HRTC buses. "Himachal Pradesh is the first state in India to implement such measures, benefitting the nearly five lakh passengers HRTC serves daily," he added.

"HRTC cannot be run as a purely commercial entity," Agnihotri remarked. "We operate on loss-making routes to serve remote areas and provide essential services. Additionally, we offer significant concessions, including 50% discounts for women and rebates across 28 categories. These efforts require substantial financial assistance from the government," he explained.

On infrastructure development, Agnihotri announced plans to establish automatic vehicle testing centres in Hamirpur and Una. He also mentioned redesigning 148 surrendered routes and reassessing the ISBT Shimla allotment under the BOT model.

Responding to opposition criticism, Agnihotri dismissed claims about a "toilet tax" as baseless. "The BJP is spreading misinformation. If they want, they can sit in toilets all day to confirm no such tax exists. The sewerage tax, levied at 30% nationally, was introduced during BJP's tenure. Our government has merely amended it to ensure fairness for large commercial establishments using government sewerage lines," he said.

The Deputy CM also highlighted reforms in HRTC to ensure timely payment of pensions, salaries, and allowances to employees. "HRTC is not just a transport corporation; it's a lifeline for the people of Himachal Pradesh," he emphasised.

"With such progressive measures, the state government is setting an example of how public welfare and infrastructure development can go hand in hand," he concluded. (ANI)

